Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 33,156 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,352. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $109.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.