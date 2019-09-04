Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.64. 11,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $467,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

