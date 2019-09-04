Polen Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $132,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,432 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

