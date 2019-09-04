Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

