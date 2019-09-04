Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 5.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,156,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after purchasing an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,140,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,222.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,932 shares of company stock worth $4,822,671. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 127,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

