Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 30th

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.94. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$23.35 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

