Prime-XI (PXI) Price Tops $0.0003

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $6,872.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

