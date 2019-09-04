Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $13,716.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Poloniex and CoinEgg. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 28,893,760 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

