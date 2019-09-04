Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases 4,595 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,301. The company has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

