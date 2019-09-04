Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 160 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Argus boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $258.38. 46,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $266.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

