Progressive Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,180.14. The stock had a trading volume of 457,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $825.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

