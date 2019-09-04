Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

