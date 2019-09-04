ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Major Shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi, Inc. Sells 589,285 Shares

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 589,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $7,713,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PROS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 114,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,043. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.11 million for the quarter.

PROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSight Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

