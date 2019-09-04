ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. 344,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833,301. The company has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.