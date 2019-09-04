Prudential Financial Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Ryder System worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,341,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,051,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after buying an additional 112,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 531,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

