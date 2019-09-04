Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.14 Million Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

