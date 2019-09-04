Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.74 Million Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1,406.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,560 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Wendys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 76,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

