Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 45,334 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 214,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,572. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

