Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 772,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 515,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 750,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,893,000 after acquiring an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,495. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

