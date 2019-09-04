PumaPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,785.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $282,785.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.04430174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,549,631,269 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinBene, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

