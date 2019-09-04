Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.29. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 394.40% and a negative return on equity of 515.22%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Pure Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

