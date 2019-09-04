PureCircle (LON:PURE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.76

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $264.76 and traded as low as $238.00. PureCircle shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 4,670 shares traded.

PURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.65.

About PureCircle (LON:PURE)

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

