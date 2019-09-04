PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.08, 3,308,437 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,311,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Specifically, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Nomura cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth about $64,370,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PVH by 111.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PVH by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

