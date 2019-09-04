QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice Acquires 15,000 Shares

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 266,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 202,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.