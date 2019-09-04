Qredit (XQR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,527.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $471,527.00 and $6,004.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002054 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000938 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

