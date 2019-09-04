Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NFG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,670. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

