Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $5,550,214. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 51,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.