Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 28,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,910. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

