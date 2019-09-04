Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,855,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,491. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,388,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,882,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,850. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.