Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after buying an additional 901,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 118.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $5,146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3,095.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,072. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

