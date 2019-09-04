Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,173,990 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. 165,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

