Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,590. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

