Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,596,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,679,000 after buying an additional 804,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after buying an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $314,438,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $296,031,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.85.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

