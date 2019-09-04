Raffles Associates LP Increases Holdings in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuvectra accounts for about 1.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Nuvectra were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 27.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvectra stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 24,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nuvectra Corp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

