Raffles Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its position in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 185.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,691. Global Self Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

