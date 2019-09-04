Ragnarok One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $4,427.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00208537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01269703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 17,578,323 coins and its circulating supply is 14,136,404 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

