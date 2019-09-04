Ratecoin (XRA) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $51,741.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

