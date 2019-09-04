Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,488,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,691,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 237,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.43. 56,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

