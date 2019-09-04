Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,248,000 after buying an additional 754,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 257,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

