Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.05 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. FIL Ltd raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth $7,632,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth $3,901,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 17,900.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $764.77 per share, with a total value of $38,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,026 shares of company stock worth $1,488,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $668.00. 9,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $693.69 and its 200 day moving average is $764.84. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $409.00 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.