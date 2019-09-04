Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 313,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $3,679,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 54,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,249. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.49, a P/E/G ratio of 78.40 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.