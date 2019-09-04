Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.1% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 10,915,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,790,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

