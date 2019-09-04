Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 104,780 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,780 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,156,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,732,000 after acquiring an additional 113,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 184,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,598. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

