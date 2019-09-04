Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 12,520 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 83.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

