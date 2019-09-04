Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 18,110 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 155,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.