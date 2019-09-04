RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $924,013.22 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $924,013.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,925 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,279,729.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,201 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $331,360.55.

On Friday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $421,288.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,381 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $809,732.88.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $156.66. 95,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 91.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

