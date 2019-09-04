RChain (RHOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap and Bitinka. During the last week, RChain has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $66,634.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01260620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OOOBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bilaxy, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.