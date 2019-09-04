Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) recently:

8/29/2019 – Semtech had its “outperformer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

8/29/2019 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

8/28/2019 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/26/2019 – Semtech was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2019 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SMTC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,552. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Get Semtech Co alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,001,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $547,611.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,175. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.