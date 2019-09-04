Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,346 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

