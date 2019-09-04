ReddCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $36.44 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $36.44 million and $34,320.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Upbit and Bisq. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00775334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00234409 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

